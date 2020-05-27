Russia has not sent military personnel to Libya - Ifax cites Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has not sent military personnel to Libya and the Russian upper house of parliament has not received a request to approve such a dispatch, Interfax on Wednesday cited Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the upper house’s international affairs committee, as saying.

The U.S. military earlier on Tuesday accused Russia of deploying fighter aircraft to Libya to support Russian mercenaries fighting for eastern forces there, adding to concerns of a new escalation in the conflict.