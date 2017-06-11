Gaddafi's son said to be freed in Libya, whereabouts unclear

BENGHAZI, Libya, June 11 (Reuters) - Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has left the town of Zintan where he had been held since 2011 after being freed by an armed group, according to one of his lawyers and a statement from the brigade.

The lawyer and the brigade said he had been released under an amnesty law passed by a parliament based in eastern Libya. The lawyer, Khaled al-Zaidi, said Saif al-Islam was headed to another Libyan city but he could not say where for security reasons.

Previous reports that Saif al-Islam had been released from Zintan turned out to be false.

A Tripoli court sentenced Saif al-Islam to death in 2015 for war crimes, including killing protesters during the revolution.

Zintan, which grew powerful through its role in the 2011 uprising and has been at odds with authorities in Tripoli, had refused to hand him over. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by David Clarke)