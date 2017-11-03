FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four foreigners working at power plant kidnapped in Libya, official says
November 3, 2017

Four foreigners working at power plant kidnapped in Libya, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Four foreign engineers working for the Turkish construction firm Enka were kidnapped in southwest Libya on Friday, a Libyan state electricity official said.

The men, who were Turkish and South African, were seized while travelling from the airport in the town of Ubari to a power plant they were helping to build, the official said, asking not to be named. There was no immediate indication who had abducted them.

Kidnapping is rife across Libya, which has been in turmoil since an uprising unseated autocratic leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Work at the Ubari plant has been going on for years, disrupted periodically by tribal clashes or other security problems. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

