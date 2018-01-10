Lidl UK's sales rose 16 pct in December

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Discount supermarket Lidl UK said on Wednesday it grew sales by 16 percent in the Christmas period as it set a record for the number of customers coming into its stores in December.

The company, owned by Germany’s Schwarz Group, said the busiest day in the period was Dec. 22, while the week starting Dec. 18 was its strongest ever trading week.

Sales growth at Lidl and its fellow German discounter Aldi outpaced Britain’s “big four” supermarkets over the Christmas period, Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday, with each growing sales by 16.8 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 31.