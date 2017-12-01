Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, December 1, 1600 GMT/1100 ET

Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT The long winter: 'Game of Thrones' fans in four-day viewing marathon LONDON - Ice zombies and fire-breathing dragons plague the characters in the hit fantasy TV series "Game of Thrones," but for fans who took part in a four-day marathon to watch the series' 67 episodes back-to-back, a pained rear end posed a greater threat. (TELEVISION-GAMEOFTHRONES/MARATHON (TV), moved, 241 words) Actor Jim Nabors, TV's 'Gomer Pyle' of 1960s, dies at 87 Actor Jim Nabors, whose portrayal of the grinning country bumpkin Gomer Pyle on the 1960s television hit "The Andy Griffith Show" belied a classic baritone singing voice, died on Thursday at the age of 87, his website said. (PEOPLE-NABORS/OBITUARY (PIX), by Bill Trott, 802 words) LIFESTYLE UK's Prince Harry and fiancee Markle take their first official walkabout NOTTINGHAM - Britain's Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle delighted cheering crowds who braved the cold on Friday to watch the couple on their first official engagement together. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/HARRY (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Helena Williams, 451 words) Rapper DMX pleads guilty to U.S. tax fraud charge NEW YORK - Rap artist and actor DMX pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court to avoiding paying $1.7 million in taxes from 2000 to 2005 by shifting money among accounts belonging to managers and associates. (PEOPLE-DMX/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), by Gina Cherelus, 363 words) Music producer Russell Simmons steps down after sex assault claim LOS ANGELES - Music producer Russell Simmons said on Thursday he was stepping down from his fashion and production businesses after a screenwriter said in a column in the Hollywood Reporter that Simmons sexually assaulted her in 1991. (PEOPLE-RUSSELL SIMMONS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 358 words) Japan's Emperor Akihito to abdicate on April 30, 2019 TOKYO - Emperor Akihito, who has spent much of his nearly three decades on Japan's throne seeking to soothe the wounds of World War Two, will step down on April 30, 2019 - the first abdication by a Japanese monarch in about two centuries. (JAPAN-EMPEROR/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), by Linda Sieg and Kaori Kaneko, 747 words) Amazon steps up pace in artificial intelligence race LAS VEGAS - Amazon.com Inc this week announced a flurry of new machine learning features for its Amazon Web Services cloud computing business, raising its challenge to Silicon Valley's biggest tech firms for the lead in artificial intelligence. (AMAZON.COM-REINVENT/AI (PIX), by Salvador Rodriguez, 523 words) U.S. prosecutors could take Shkreli's Wu Tang Clan album, Picasso Martin Shkreli, dubbed the "pharma bro" for exploits such as jacking up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent, should forfeit $7.4 million, including his Wu Tang Clan album and a Picasso painting, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday. (USA-SHKRELI/ASSETS (moved), moved, 193 words) "Billiard rack" of male genitalia wins literary bad sex award American author Christopher Bollen was named winner of the 2017 prize for bad sex in fiction on Thursday, for a passage from his novel "The Destroyers," which sees the male protagonist comparing his own genitalia to a "billiard rack." (AWARDS-BADSEX/ (moved), by Mark Hanrahan, 261 words)