February 21, 2018 / 4:08 PM / a day ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, February 21, 1600 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    ENTERTAINMENT
    
    Moncler bids farewell to catwalk with eight new collections 
    MILAN - The traditional catwalk show is dead and the way
forward is to attract customers with new products each month,
the chairman of Monclersaid, as the luxury group kicked off
Milan fashion week by revealing not one, but eight new
collections. (FASHION-MILAN/MONCLER-STRATEGY (PIX, TV), moved,
by Giulia Segreti, 528 words)    
    
    
    
                   
    LIFESTYLE
    
    Billy Graham, preacher to millions, adviser to presidents,
dies at 99
    U.S. evangelist Billy Graham, who counseled presidents and
preached to millions across the world from his native North
Carolina to communist North Korea during his 70 years on the
pulpit, died on Wednesday at the age of 99, a spokesman said.
(PEOPLE-BILLY GRAHAM/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Bill Trott,
1671 words)
    
    Brexit reversal: Pro-Europe bus gets stuck on streets of
London
    LONDON - An anti-Brexit campaign bus was forced into a
reversal of its own on Wednesday as it got stuck in a narrow
side-street in central London during its first day on the road. 
   (BRITAIN-EU/BUS (PIX, TV), moved, by Emily Roe, 354 words) 
    
    U.S. top court forbids seizure of ancient Persian artifacts
    WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that
Americans injured in a 1997 suicide bombing in Jerusalem cannot
seize ancient Persian artifacts from a Chicago museum to satisfy
a $71.5 million court judgment against Iran, which they had
accused of complicity in the attack. (USA-COURT/IRAN (UPDATE 2,
PIX), moved, by Andrew Chung, 567 words)       
    
    Chinese spend more on restaurants, movies, travel during new
year holiday  
    BEIJING - Chinese shoppers stepped up spending during this
year's week-long Lunar New Year holiday, splashing out more at
restaurants, retailers and cinemas, according to Ministry of
Commerce data released on Wednesday. (CHINA-ECONOMY/CONSUMER,
moved, 167 words)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
