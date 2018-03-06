FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 6, 2018 / 3:56 PM / a day ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, March 6, 1600 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

        Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle
editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    
    ENTERTAINMENT
   
    Models take a walk through wintry woods for Chanel
    PARIS - Chanel wrapped up its models in leaf-motifed prints
on Tuesday, celebrating autumn as it recreated a misty forest
inside Paris's Grand Palais. (FASHION-PARIS/CHANEL (PIX, TV),
moved, 375 words)    
         
    
    LIFESTYLE
    
    Cosby's lawyers try to block 19 accusers from next assault
trial
    NORRISTOWN - Comedian Bill Cosby's defense team urged a
Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday to bar 19 women accusing him of
sexual assault from testifying at his upcoming retrial on
charges he abused a former friend. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (PIX, TV),
moved, by David DeKok, 400 words) 
    
    Japanese "James Bond" volcano shoots to thrill
    TOKYO - A Japanese volcano which featured in a 1960s James
Bond movie shot smoke and ash thousands of metres into the sky
on Tuesday, prompting the cancellation of flights to and from a
nearby airport, with the eruption likely to continue for some
time. (JAPAN-VOLCANO/ (PIX, TV), moved, 250 words) 
    
    Outrage at apparent bid to shame popular Afghan comedian
    KABUL - A video showing a well-known Afghan comedian,
apparently under the influence of drink or drugs and being
vilified by men, at least one in military-style uniform, has
sparked outrage about what appeared to be a bid to shame a
critic of the powerful. (AFGHANISTAN-COMEDIAN/, moved, 400
words)    
    
    Former ESPN host sues network for "misogynistic" culture
    Former ESPN presenter Adrienne Lawrence has sued the sports
network, saying it has a misogynistic and predatory culture and
her contract was not renewed after she complained about sexual
harassment by a male anchor. (PEOPLE-ADRIENNELAWRENCE/ESPN,
moved, 345 words)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.