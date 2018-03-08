FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 8, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated a day ago

Reuters Lifestyle & Entertainment, March 8, 1600 GMT/1100 ET

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

        Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle
editors
    Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968
  -------------------------------------------------------     
    
    ENTERTAINMENT
   
    Meghan Markle baptised by archbishop ahead of wedding to
UK's Prince Harry -paper
    BIRMINGHAM - U.S. actress Meghan Markle has been baptised by
the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual head of the Church
of England, ahead of her royal wedding in May to Britain's
Prince Harry, the Daily Mail newspaper reported.
(BRITAIN-ROYALS/HARRY-MEGHAN (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by
Emily G Roe, 400 words)
        
    Big names, high hopes for multi-racial 'Wrinkle in Time' 
    LOS ANGELES - A month after "Black Panther" showcased black
excellence in the form of a superhero movie, "A Wrinkle in Time"
is hoping to do the same through a beloved American children's
novel. (FILM-WRINKLEINTIME/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)
    
    LIFESTYLE
        
    McDonald's flips golden arches in honor of International
Women's Day 
    Diners at McDonald's should not be alarmed if they see the
restaurant chain's iconic 'M' logo turned upside down at
different locations across the country.  (WOMENS-DAY/MCDONALDS,
moved, by Gina Cherelus, 200 words)
    
    NASA's Juno spacecraft strips Jupiter down to its underwear
    WASHINGTON - The interior of Jupiter is just as intriguing
as the planet's dazzling surface, with a swirling mixture of
liquid hydrogen and helium at its center, vast atmospheric jet
streams and exotic gravitational properties, scientists said on
Wednesday. (SPACE-JUPITER/ (PIX), moved, by Will Dunham, 400
words)
    
    Google Maps lets businesses promote themselves as women-led
    SAN FRANCISCO - Businesses can now describe themselves in
Google Maps listings as being owned, led or founded by women,
the Alphabet Inc unit announced Wednesday. (ALPHABET-MAPS/,
moved, by Paresh Dave, 150 words)
    
    Original Alcoholics Anonymous manuscript heads to auction
    LOS ANGELES - The original manuscript that launched what
became Alcoholics Anonymous will be auctioned off after nearly a
year of legal wrangling, a California auction house said on
Wednesday. (AUCTION-ALCOHOLICSANONYMOUS/, moved, 200 words)
    
    China to create massive panda park - China Daily
    SHANGHAI - China's Sichuan province government has secured
10 billion yuan in funding over the next five years for a
planned Giant Panda National Park, three times the size of the
U.S. Yellowstone National Park, China Daily reported.
(CHINA-PANDA/, moved, 100 words)
    
    Japanese maestro Ozawa in hospital with cardiac issues
    TOKYO - Japan's Seiji Ozawa, one of the best known
conductors of his generation, is in hospital for treatment of a
heart condition and will remain there for about a month, his
office said. (JAPAN-SEIJIOZAWA/ (PIX), moved, 200 words)
    
    Xi Jinping's latest tag: living Buddhist deity, Chinese
official says
    BEIJING - President of China, head of its Communist Party,
commander-in-chief of the military and now living Buddhist deity
- Xi Jinping has added another title to his growing collection,
at least in the eyes of some ethnic Tibetans.
(CHINA-PARLIAMENT/XI-BODDHISATVA, moved, 350 words)
    
    Indian acid attack survivors sparkle at fashion show to
spotlight equality
    MUMBAI - Sparkling in shades of green, pink and peach,
Indian women survivors of acid attacks walked the ramp at a
fashion show to boost awareness about violence against women.
(WOMENS-DAY/INDIA-FASHION (TV,PIX), moved, by Sunil Kataria and
Danish Siddiqui, 200 words)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.