ENTERTAINMENT Meghan Markle baptised by archbishop ahead of wedding to UK's Prince Harry -paper BIRMINGHAM - U.S. actress Meghan Markle has been baptised by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual head of the Church of England, ahead of her royal wedding in May to Britain's Prince Harry, the Daily Mail newspaper reported. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/HARRY-MEGHAN (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Emily G Roe, 400 words) Big names, high hopes for multi-racial 'Wrinkle in Time' LOS ANGELES - A month after "Black Panther" showcased black excellence in the form of a superhero movie, "A Wrinkle in Time" is hoping to do the same through a beloved American children's novel. (FILM-WRINKLEINTIME/ (PIX), moved, 400 words) LIFESTYLE McDonald's flips golden arches in honor of International Women's Day Diners at McDonald's should not be alarmed if they see the restaurant chain's iconic 'M' logo turned upside down at different locations across the country. (WOMENS-DAY/MCDONALDS, moved, by Gina Cherelus, 200 words) NASA's Juno spacecraft strips Jupiter down to its underwear WASHINGTON - The interior of Jupiter is just as intriguing as the planet's dazzling surface, with a swirling mixture of liquid hydrogen and helium at its center, vast atmospheric jet streams and exotic gravitational properties, scientists said on Wednesday. (SPACE-JUPITER/ (PIX), moved, by Will Dunham, 400 words) Google Maps lets businesses promote themselves as women-led SAN FRANCISCO - Businesses can now describe themselves in Google Maps listings as being owned, led or founded by women, the Alphabet Inc unit announced Wednesday. (ALPHABET-MAPS/, moved, by Paresh Dave, 150 words) Original Alcoholics Anonymous manuscript heads to auction LOS ANGELES - The original manuscript that launched what became Alcoholics Anonymous will be auctioned off after nearly a year of legal wrangling, a California auction house said on Wednesday. (AUCTION-ALCOHOLICSANONYMOUS/, moved, 200 words) China to create massive panda park - China Daily SHANGHAI - China's Sichuan province government has secured 10 billion yuan in funding over the next five years for a planned Giant Panda National Park, three times the size of the U.S. Yellowstone National Park, China Daily reported. (CHINA-PANDA/, moved, 100 words) Japanese maestro Ozawa in hospital with cardiac issues TOKYO - Japan's Seiji Ozawa, one of the best known conductors of his generation, is in hospital for treatment of a heart condition and will remain there for about a month, his office said. (JAPAN-SEIJIOZAWA/ (PIX), moved, 200 words) Xi Jinping's latest tag: living Buddhist deity, Chinese official says BEIJING - President of China, head of its Communist Party, commander-in-chief of the military and now living Buddhist deity - Xi Jinping has added another title to his growing collection, at least in the eyes of some ethnic Tibetans. (CHINA-PARLIAMENT/XI-BODDHISATVA, moved, 350 words) Indian acid attack survivors sparkle at fashion show to spotlight equality MUMBAI - Sparkling in shades of green, pink and peach, Indian women survivors of acid attacks walked the ramp at a fashion show to boost awareness about violence against women. (WOMENS-DAY/INDIA-FASHION (TV,PIX), moved, by Sunil Kataria and Danish Siddiqui, 200 words)