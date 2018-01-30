FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 30, 2018 / 9:26 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Shutterfly to buy photography company Lifetouch for $825 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Online retailer Shutterfly Inc said on Tuesday it would buy privately-held photography company Lifetouch for $825 million in cash.

Shares of Shutterfly were up 15.3 percent at $61.5 in extended trading.

The company said the acquisition is estimated to add about $935 million to its revenue and about $100 million to its adjusted EBITDA in 12 months following the closure of the deal, which is expected in the second quarter. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

