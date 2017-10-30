FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lightsource and Macquarie team up on Indian solar projects
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
U.S.
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
Sports
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 30, 2017 / 3:25 PM / in 14 hours

Lightsource and Macquarie team up on Indian solar projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British solar power projects developer Lightsource Renewable Energy and Australian bank Macquarie will jointly fund the development of large solar power projects in India, the bank said on Monday.

Workers install photovoltaic solar panels at the Gujarat Solar Park under construction in Charanka Village in Patan district of the western Indian state of Gujarat April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

As part of the venture, Macquarie’s UK Climate Investments will provide 49 percent of the equity for the construction of the first project, which is Lightsource’s 60 megawatt (MW) solar project in India’s Maharashtra state.

The deal reached financial close on Monday.

UK Climate Investments will also provide up to 30 million pounds for a broader partnership to help Lightsource build a portfolio of up to 300 MW solar power projects.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Susanna Twidale; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.