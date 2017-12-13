FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lilly forecasts 2018 profit largely above estimates
December 13, 2017 / 11:58 AM / a day ago

Lilly forecasts 2018 profit largely above estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co on Wednesday forecast 2018 earnings largely above analysts’ estimates in part due to strong demand for recently launched products such as diabetes drug Trulicity and psoriasis drug Taltz.

The company said it expected 2018 earnings per share of $4.24-$4.34 on a reported basis and $4.60-$4.70 on an adjusted basis.

Analysts on average were expecting 2018 earnings of $4.64 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

