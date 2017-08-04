FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
REFILE-Lilly's acute migraine drug succeeds in late-stage study
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 4, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 8 days ago

REFILE-Lilly's acute migraine drug succeeds in late-stage study

1 Min Read

(Corrects to drop extraneous word in paragraph 1)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday its acute migraine drug, lasmiditan, induced a statistically significant improvement in pain relief against a placebo in a late-stage study.

The trial tested three doses of the oral drug against a placebo. Patients in the trial had an average of more than five migraine attacks per month.

Lilly, which acquired lasmiditan through its $960 million purchase of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals in January, said it plans to file a U.S. marketing application for the drug in the second half of 2018.

About 40 million Americans suffer from migraines, and the disease costs the United States about $36 billion annually in healthcare and lost productivity, according to the Migraine Research Foundation. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.