FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
UPDATE 1-Canada's Linamar reports higher quarterly sales
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 2, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 7 days ago

UPDATE 1-Canada's Linamar reports higher quarterly sales

1 Min Read

(Adds more details from earnings)

MONTREAL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported higher quarterly sales, helped by a strong performance in its industrial sector.

The company reported sales of C$1.77 billion during the second quarter, up 6.6 percent from the same period in 2016.

Analysts on average had expected sales of C$1.73 billion for the quarter ended June 30, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Linamar also beat on earnings, reporting C$2.45 per share diluted, compared with expectations of earnings of C$2.41 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Linamar has previously said it expects top-line growth in the mid-to-high single digits in 2017.

Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.