FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Deals
July 16, 2018 / 11:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Linde sells U.S. antitrust assets for $3.3 billion to Messer, CVC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Linde said on Monday it would fetch $3.3 billion from selling assets to a consortium of German gases firm Messer and buyout group CVC in a deal to secure antitrust clearance for its planned $87 billion merger with U.S. group Praxair.

FILE PHOTO: Linde Group logo is seen at a company building in Munich-Pullach, Germany August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

Linde said last week it was in advanced talks with Messer and CVC over the sale of a majority of Linde’s gases business in North America and certain Linde and Praxair assets in South America.

($1 = 0.8531 euros)

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.