#Basic Materials
February 6, 2018 / 2:17 PM / a day ago

Linde expects bigger antitrust divestments from Praxair merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT Feb 6 (Reuters) - German industrial gases maker Linde said antitrust regulators were asking for more significant divestments linked to its planned merger with Praxair than it had initially expected.

“Discussions with various antitrust authorities have resulted in indications that merger clearance ... will be subject to requirements more onerous than previously assumed,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Thresholds agreed with Praxair regarding revenue and earnings of businesses that would have to be sold to get merger approval would, however, not be exceeded, it added.

The merger partners expect the European Commission to initiate an in-depth phase II antitrust review, as is customary for complex transactions, it said.

Linde reiterated its goal to complete the transaction in the second half of 2018. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

