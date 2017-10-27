FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Linde, Praxair CFOs to meet soon to sort out engineering unit rift
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Apple says iPhone X pre-orders are 'off the charts'
Technology
Apple says iPhone X pre-orders are 'off the charts'
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 27, 2017 / 9:09 AM / in a day

Linde, Praxair CFOs to meet soon to sort out engineering unit rift

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The finance chiefs of industrial gases groups Linde and Praxair will meet soon to sort out a row over the future of Linde’s engineering division after the planned merger of the two companies, Linde’s chief executive said on Friday.

Praxair’s CFO Matthew White, who is likely to become finance chief of the combined group, was reported on Thursday to have told investors that the plant-engineering unit, along with U.S. medical gases division Lincare, could be divested.

Linde says they will remain part of the group for now.

“We haven’t talked to Mr White but... (Linde CFO Sven) Schneider is going to meet Mr White soon and surely we are going to challenge him about this statement in order to give him a chance to build up trust again,” Linde CEO Aldo Belloni told a news conference. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.