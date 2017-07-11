FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire at Lindt & Spruengli factory in Switzerland, no damage assessment yet
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
July 11, 2017 / 2:04 PM / a month ago

Fire at Lindt & Spruengli factory in Switzerland, no damage assessment yet

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 11 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at a chocolate factory at Lindt & Spruengli's headquarters in Kilchberg near Zurich in Switzerland on Tuesday, but was quickly extinguished, Zurich police and the company said.

"We had to evacuate the building, a few people appear to have suffered smoke poisoning," a spokeswoman for the Zurich cantonal police told Reuters, adding it was not clear what had caused the fire.

Lindt & Spruengli spokeswoman Nathalie Zagoda said it was too early to assess the damage or whether production had been affected.

Lindt & Spruengli, which in the United States owns the Russell Stover brand of chocolates, is known for its gold foil-wrapped Easter chocolate bunnies and Lindor chocolate balls. The company has factories in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France, Austria and the United States. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mark Potter)

