Liquidnet launches multi-protocol bond trading tool

LONDON, Dec 13 (IFR) - Electronic trading venue Liquidnet has expanded beyond its dark pool roots in corporate bond trading with additional protocols and smart execution tools that direct different order types to the most appropriate execution methods, from anonymous trading to fully lit markets.

Launched in late November, the Virtual High Touch workflow responds to growing demand for more tailored execution, helping buyside firms address large, harder-to-trade orders by targeting latent liquidity, as well as achieving mid-price execution for more liquid, easier-to-trade bond orders.

The service groups client trades depending on a range of characteristics such as size, liquidity, market conditions and client preferences, suggesting the most appropriate sequence of protocols for optimal execution.

“We have gone from being a dark pool to a multi-protocol, intelligent execution venue where our platform looks at all of a client’s orders and suggests a different execution path for every group, depending on characteristics and user preferences,” said Constantinos Antoniades, global head of fixed income at Liquidnet. “It’s the next generation of trading and is very different from how platforms work today.”

Just three weeks into launch, the new tool has been adopted by more than half of the platform’s 780-strong client base, already double the number anticipated for the first three months.

Ahead of launch, trading on the platform hit new records. Average daily liquidity has doubled over the last 18 months to hit US$12bn, while average trade size stands at US$3m. According to Antoniades, volume has been further bolstered by the VHT launch.

“We designed it with input from more than 160 different clients and it has captured their imagination. It’s what they want trading platforms to do, and the adoption and results are already well above expectations,” said Antoniades.

Liquidnet is not the first to branch outside of its primary trading protocol. MarketAxess – one of the largest request-for-quote platforms for corporate bond trading – last year launched Private Axes, an anonymous dark pool for large corporate bond block trades.

Liquidnet’s approach is to offer a broader range of protocols, and it believes the intelligent workflow enabling orders to be worked through multiple liquidity searches is unique.

“The protocols we offer are far reaching,” said Antoniades. “Most platforms are really good at one thing and for most of our competitors that is RFQ.”

In addition to anonymous matching in the dark pool - a typical starting place for a large order - Liquidnet offers the ability to target clients that recently executed opposite trades. Orders can be sent to reactive traders that have created watchlists containing the specific security, or targeted invitations sent to the largest holders of relevant instruments.

In the event that liquidity can not be found in a specific bond, substitute liquidity recommendations can be made based on customisable preferences. In addition, lit protocols such as a filtered displayed order book and RFQ are a likely starting point for traders seeking mid-market execution on smaller orders in liquid instruments.

The platform also addresses new regulatory and best execution requirements associated with MiFID II, which goes live on January 3. Decisions made along the VHT execution process are automatically captured in an electronic audit trail for full compliance with the new rules.

Buyside firms have faced a liquidity drought in secondary corporate bond markets since Basel III capital and leverage requirements hiked the cost for banks to warehouse debt securities. That spelled the end of the traditional principal trading model, shifting inventory from sellside to buyside firms and raising demand for all-to-all platforms that link up a fragmented market.

“Every time you’re better able to connect a buyer and seller in a way that is efficient and allows them to execute inside bid-offer spread, it adds liquidity. The impact on the overall market is still small, but it’s growing by the week,” said Antoniades. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)