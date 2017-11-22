FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil regulator extends review period of Petrobras sale of Liquigás
Sections
Featured
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
Qatar Crisis
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
November 22, 2017 / 11:00 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Brazil regulator extends review period of Petrobras sale of Liquigás

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday that antitrust authority Cade extended by 90 days a deadline to analyze its proposed sale of liquefied natural gas unit Liquigás Distribuidora SA. Petrobras, as the company is known, now expects Cade to be done reviewing the deal by March 5, the company said in a securities filing. The board of Petrobras agreed to sell Liquigás to Ultrapar Participações SA subsidiary Cia Ultragaz SA a year ago for 2.8 billion reais ($869 million).

$1 = 3.22 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.