JOHANNESBURG, March 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest consumer foods maker, Tiger Brands, has recalled products produced by its Enterprise unit after the government traced the source of a listeria outbreak that has killed 180 people to its manufacturing facility, the firm said on Monday. Tiger Brands said it has suspended operations at both Enterprise manufacturing facilities in Polokwane and Germiston. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg, editing by Louise Heavens)