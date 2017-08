Aug 8 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc's commercial banking division on Tuesday named Madeleine McDougall as head of its real estate team.

McDougall, who most recently headed Lloyds' institutional clients team, replaces John Feeney.

Feeney was appointed to lead Lloyds' global corporates division earlier this year. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)