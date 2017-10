Sept 22 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc named Scott Barton managing director, mid markets, of it its commercial banking unit, effective Nov. 1.

Barton joins from Standard Chartered Plc, where he was head of corporate and institutional banking, Europe.

He will report to David Oldfield, group director of commercial banking at Lloyds. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)