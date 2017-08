June 6 (Reuters) - Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, a unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, named John Feeney as the head of its global corporates division.

Feeney, who joined Lloyds Banking in 2013 as the global head of commercial real estate business, will replace Clare Francis, who left the group in May. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)