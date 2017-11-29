Lloyds continues branch cuts with further 49 closures

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group is to close a further 49 branches across its brands Lloyds Bank and Halifax Bank of Scotland, resulting in 99 job losses, workers’ union Unite said on Wednesday.

“Just over six months ago the bank announced the closure of 100 branches and today another 49 branches. The news today will not be welcomed by staff or the customers left with no access to local banking,” said Rob MacGregor, Unite’s national officer.