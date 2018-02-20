FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 8:36 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Britain's Lloyds to unveil 1 bln stg share buyback plan - Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc will unveil a 1 billion pound ($1.40 billion) share buyback plan when the lender releases its annual results on Wednesday, Sky News reported. bit.ly/2EGU10g

Lloyds is expected to lay out a fresh three-year strategy with a focus on digital initiatives and plans for growth, perhaps centred on its insurance or wealth offerings, when it announces its full-year figures.

Lloyds was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.7152 pounds Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
