a month ago
Lloyd's of London appoints Robert Childs as deputy chairman
#Financials
July 3, 2017 / 9:28 AM / a month ago

Lloyd's of London appoints Robert Childs as deputy chairman

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London has appointed Robert Childs as deputy chairman, the insurance market said on Monday.

Childs, currently non-executive chairman of Hiscox, will take up the position immediately, Lloyd's said in a statement.

He will be one of three deputy chairmen, Lloyd's added.

Childs "has a keen understanding of the challenges the market faces, but also of its strengths and what Lloyd’s can do to help it thrive and be successful," Lloyd's chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown said. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Maiya Keidan)

