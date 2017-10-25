FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Lloyds posts 38 pct rise in nine month profit
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Rohingya exodus - A desperate escape
Rohingya crisis
Myanmar's Rohingya exodus - A desperate escape
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Sea of black as thousands gather in Thailand for late king's funeral
Editor's Picks
Sea of black as thousands gather in Thailand for late king's funeral
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 6:06 AM / in a day

Britain's Lloyds posts 38 pct rise in nine month profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said its pre-tax profit for the first nine months of the year rose 38 percent to 4.5 billion pounds ($5.91 billion), building on the eight-year profit record it achieved in the first six months of the year.

Britain’s biggest retail bank also said it would improve the rate at which it generates capital to 2.25 to 2.4 percentage points a year by the end of 2017, a sign of its increasing profitability.

Lloyds said it would take no fresh provisions for misconduct charges such as the mis-selling of payment protection insurance, following fears such charges could increase after Britain’s financial watchdog launched an awareness campaign in August. ($1 = 0.7613 pounds) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.