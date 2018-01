LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange has appointed James Cressy as chief operating officer for the LME Group effective immediately, the exchange said on Tuesday.

Cressy previously held the role of head of operations for LME Clear and, most recently, head of relationship management for the Group. He will report to LME Chief Executive Matthew Chamberlain and LME Clear CEO Adrian Farnham. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely)