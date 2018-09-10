Qatar begins regular LNG loadings to Bangladesh: officials

DHAKA (Reuters) - Qatar has begun regular shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bangladesh after a five-month hiatus since the maiden cargo arrived with the South Asian country’s first floating storage and regasification vessel (FSRU), Petrobangla officials said on Monday.

An LNG cargo loaded over the weekend and will be the first of about three 140,000 cubic-metre cargoes to arrive each month at Moheshkhali from Qatar’s RasGas, the officials said.