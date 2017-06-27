FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan regulator to brief on probe into LNG trading
#Oil report
June 27, 2017 / 7:23 AM / a month ago

Japan regulator to brief on probe into LNG trading

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) said it will brief on its probe into liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading practices at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Wednesday.

The commission late last year ordered the country's LNG buyers to provide details on contract requirements that prevent them from reselling the fuel to third parties.

Markets have been waiting to hear from the powerful anti-monopoly regulator on an investigation into whether so-called destination clauses limit competition, which could lead to billions of dollars of LNG contracts being renegotiated. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)

