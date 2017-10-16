Japan to offer $10 bln to back Asia LNG infrastructure push - media

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Japanese government will offer $10 billion to support firms bidding to build liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure around Asia, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday.

It will allow Japanese firms to bid aggressively for work to build facilities such as LNG receiving terminals and power plants, backed by loans and investments from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and insurance from Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), it said, without citing sources.

Japan’s Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko will announce the initiative in Tokyo on Wednesday at the annual LNG Producer-Consumer Conference, the newspaper said, adding that it was part of an effort to build markets in Asia for U.S. LNG. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sonali Paul)