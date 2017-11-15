Pakistan LNG passes on Trafigura, Gunvor cargo deliveries - trade

LONDON (Reuters) - Pakistan LNG Ltd has decided against awarding in a tender three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes due to be delivered by trading house Trafigura and Gunvor between December and January, trade sources said.

In a tender seeking four December shipments, Trafigura submitted the lowest bid for the Dec. 1-2 delivery slot, according to a bid evaluation report published by Pakistan LNG.

Gunvor and B.B. Energy submitted the lowest bids to supply the remaining three cargoes for the month.

In a similar tender for January shipments, Gunvor submitted the lowest bids to supply one cargo on Jan. 16-17 and another on Jan. 21-22, which will not be awarded.

A trade source said Pakistan LNG likely did not favour the price levels.