Pakistan's Engro needs pipeline, regulatory clarity for LNG plant investment decision

The logo of Engro Corporation is seen at office in Karachi, Pakistan September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Engro said on Wednesday it needs a year before it can take a final investment decision on a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal as domestic gas regulations need clarification and new pipeline commitments need to be made.

The company, which operates Pakistan’s first LNG terminal, will then need about 15 months to bring the project into operation, a senior Engro Elengy Terminal official told Reuters.

“My best guess is we need at least another year,” Syed Ammar Shah, head of Business Development, told Reuters, adding his company is in talks with a provider of the floating terminal, called a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU).

“We’re working with someone (on the FSRU). The term sheets have been signed, we have conducted due diligence of the vessel but I cannot say the name of the provider,” he said.

Pakistan imported 5.7 million tonnes of LNG this year thanks to two import terminals that began operations in 2015 and 2017. Together with India and Bangladesh it is seen as a huge market opportunity owing to its large population and high gas usage.

Oil major Royal Dutch Shell, trading house Gunvor and a local company, Fatima, are joint venture partners in the terminal. Shell and Gunvor would source the LNG, Shah said.