FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan expects no more big firms to exit LNG projects - junior petroleum minister
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#South Asia News
November 13, 2017 / 9:28 AM / in a day

Pakistan expects no more big firms to exit LNG projects - junior petroleum minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Pakistan does not anticipate any more major companies will pull out of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects after the exit of Exxon Mobil, a state minister said on the sidelines of an Abu Dhabi energy conference.

“The reason for that consortium to pull out can be within their own financial aspects that would be their own decision,” said Jam Kamal Khan, the country’s minister of state for petroleum.

“We don’t expect any more to pull out in fact investments are increasing.” 

Exxon Mobil has pulled out of a major project in Pakistan, in a potential blow to plans to boost imports of LNG after years of winter shortages.

Differences among the six-member group behind the project in Port Qasim in Karachi mean other companies may also quit and join a rival scheme, Reuters reported last month, citing government officials and industry sources.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Tom Arnold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.