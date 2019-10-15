Gail India offers two U.S. LNG cargoes and seeks one for India delivery: sources

The logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd is pictured on its corporate office building in New Delhi, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Gail (India) has issued a swap tender offering two cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for loading in the United States and seeking one for delivery to India, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The offer is for two cargoes loading from the Cove Point plant on Nov. 10-12 and Dec. 16-18. The sought cargo is for delivery to either the Dahej or Dabhol terminal in India on Nov. 20-23.

The tender closes on Oct. 16, with validity expiring on the same day.