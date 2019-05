File Photo: The logo of Essar group is seen at its headquarters in Mumbai, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

LONDON (Reuters) - Indian commodities conglomerate Essar Group is looking to buy six cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery from September 2019 to January 2020, two sources said on Wednesday.

The delivery windows are at end September, end October, mid-November, mid-December, end December and mid-January.

The tender was issued on May 28 and will close on May 30, one of the sources added.