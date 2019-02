The logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd is pictured on its corporate office building in New Delhi, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Gail India on Tuesday offered a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) loading from the United States on June 27-29 this year, two traders said.

Gail is also seeking an LNG cargo for delivery into India’s Dahej or Hazira terminals on Sept. 8-12. The tender for both cargoes closes on Feb. 21.

Including this tender, Gail has offered 10 cargoes from its U.S. offtake for loading in 2019 and 2020.