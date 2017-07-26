FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Loblaw's 2nd-qtr profit more than doubles
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 14 days ago

Loblaw's 2nd-qtr profit more than doubles

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Canadian grocer and drugstore chain operator Loblaw Companies Ltd on Wednesday said its quarterly profit more than doubled, helped in part by higher customer spending during the Easter holiday.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$361 million ($288.6 million) or C$1.11 per share in the second quarter ended June 17, from C$161 million or C$1.01 per share a year earlier.

The company said sales at established drugstores rose 3.7 percent, while sales at established food retail stores inched up 1 percent.

Revenue rose to C$11.1 billion from C$10.7 billion. ($1 = 1.2510 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

