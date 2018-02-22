FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 22, 2018 / 11:44 AM / a day ago

REFILE-Loblaw fourth-quarter profit falls on charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds media packaging codes, no changes to text)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian grocery and pharmacy chain Loblaw Cos Ltd on Wednesday said its quarterly profit fell as the company recorded $230 million in charges.

Net profit attributable to common shareholders fell to C$19 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Dec 31, from C$201 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to C$11.03 billion from C$11.13 billion. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.