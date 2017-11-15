FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Loblaw's third-quarter profit more than doubles
November 15, 2017 / 11:47 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

REFILE-Loblaw's third-quarter profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word “than” in headline)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian grocery and pharmacy chain Loblaw Cos Ltd on Wednesday said its quarterly profit more than doubled, partly helped by a post-tax gain of C$432 million ($339 million).

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$886 million, or C$2.24 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 7, from C$422 million, or C$1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$14.19 billion from C$14.14 billion.

$1 = 1.2741 Canadian dollars Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
