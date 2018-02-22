FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 12:34 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Loblaw expects adjusted earnings to be flat this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on results, shares)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian grocery and pharmacy chain Loblaw Cos Ltd said it expects adjusted earnings to remain flat this year due to a rise in minimum wages and reforms that are expected to lower generic drug prices.

Shares of the company, which sells everything from groceries to mobile products, fell as much as 2 percent on Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Darren Myers said the company would face “significant headwinds” due to the higher labor costs and unfavorable health reforms. He now estimates an additional C$250 million ($197 million) hit to the company’s 2018 operating income.

Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, raised its minimum wage by 21 percent to C$14 an hour in January. Loblaw had previously said higher labor costs would reduce its 2018 operating income by C$190 million.

The Brampton-based company has ramped up its online presence in a highly competitive market and sold all of its gas stations to simplify its business.

For the fourth quarter, Loblaw posted a 1.2 percent drop in its retail sales business.

Total revenue slipped 0.9 percent to C$11.03 billion.

Net profit attributable to common shareholders fell to C$19 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, from C$201 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. The company recorded $230 million in charges in the quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned C$1.13 per share that beat the average analyst estimate of C$1.11, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 1.2697 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

