2 months ago
U.S. Air Force suspends flying ops of Lockheed's F-35 at Luke Air Base
June 9, 2017 / 6:35 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. Air Force suspends flying ops of Lockheed's F-35 at Luke Air Base

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force said on Friday it has temporarily canceled flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona.

The move comes after a series of five incidents in which pilots experienced hypoxia-like symptoms, a U.S. Air Force spokesman said.

Since May 2, pilots of five F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the air force base have reported physiological incidents while flying, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

