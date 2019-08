FILE PHOTO - U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Richard Rusnok flies a Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike fighter jet during Exercise Valiant Shield 18 at Iwo To, Japan, September 18, 2018. Picture taken on September 18, 2018. Seth Rosenberg/U.S. Marine Corps/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) has been awarded a $2.4 billion contract for spare parts for F-35 joint strike fighters purchased by the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps as well as foreign militaries, the Pentagon said on Friday.