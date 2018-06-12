FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
June 12, 2018 / 4:38 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. State Dept OKs possible helicopter support sale to India: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $930 million sale to India of items in support of a proposed direct commercial sale of six AH-64E Apache helicopters, a Pentagon agency said on Tuesday.

The items include 14 T700-GE-701D General Electric Co engines, radar equipment, night vision sensors, navigation systems and ammunition, among other items, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement. Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co are also contractors for the sale, it said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editting by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.