Logitech confirms FY19 outlook after Q2 sales rise

ZURICH (Reuters) - Computer accessory maker Logitech International SA confirmed its sales and earnings outlook for fiscal year 2019 after double-digit growth in gaming and video collaboration devices boosted sales growth in the second quarter and operating income beat forecasts.

“We delivered our highest ever sales for a second quarter, with double-digit growth in both gaming and video collaboration and solid growth in our PC peripherals categories,” Bracken Darrell, Logitech’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company’s new products for the upcoming holiday season were already well received by consumers, said Darrell who has led a successful turnaround at Logitech, which was in the doldrums when he took over in January 2013.

Sales rose 9 percent to $691 million in the second quarter, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll, while non-GAAP operating income increased by 18 percent to $85 million, ahead of a $79 million estimate in the poll.

Logitech confirmed its fiscal year 2019 outlook of 9 to 11 percent sales growth in constant currency and $325 million-$335 million in non-GAAP operating income.