Rolls-Royce to review strategic options for L'Orange​

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce Holdings will review strategic options for its diesel parts maker L‘Orange, including a possible sale, it said on Monday in response to recent media speculation.

The group said that irrespective of the outcome of this review it would maintain close ties to L‘Orange, either as an owner or as a key customer.

Rolls-Royce said the review would have no impact on the remainder of the Rolls-Royce Power Systems business.

It said any decision about the future of L‘Orange would be subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board of Rolls-Royce Power Systems. (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens)