Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space - WSJ
October 19, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 3 days ago

Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Wal-Mart Stores Inc is near a deal with Lord & Taylor that would give the department store dedicated space on walmart.com, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

A general view shows a Wal-Mart store in Monterrey, Mexico, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

Lord & Taylor will continue to operate its own website, but shoppers at lordandtaylor.com will be able to pick up and return items at Wal-Mart’s 4,700 U.S. retail stores, the WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Financial terms of the potential partnership could not be ascertained, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/2l1f3xe)

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
