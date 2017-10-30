FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lotte's holding company begins trade; Lotte Shopping falls after trading resumes
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
U.S.
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
Sports
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 30, 2017 / 12:15 AM / in a day

Lotte's holding company begins trade; Lotte Shopping falls after trading resumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Lotte Corporation, Lotte Group’s newly-created holding company, opened at 64,000 won per share on Monday as they were listed on South Korea’s main bourse.

Its flagship retailer Lotte Shopping opened down 8.3 percent from its previous close before trading was suspended in late September.

Lotte Group created a holding company to simplify its complex ownership structure and enhance the control of its chairman Shin Dong-bin, who has emerged from a power struggle with his elder brother. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Dahee Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.