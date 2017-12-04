Louis Dreyfus promotes China head in Asia reorganisation

PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Global commodity trader Louis Dreyfus Company has reorganised its management structure in Asia to reflect the importance of the region, giving a more senior role to its China head.

James Zhou, who joined Louis Dreyfus last year as CEO for China, will now have the title of Head of the North Asia Region and join the company’s executive group of regional and division heads, an update on Louis Dreyfus’ website showed.

Jaime O‘Donahue, who was previously head of the Asia region as a whole, is now Head of the South & Southeast Asia Region and remains in the executive group, according to the website.

A Louis Dreyfus spokeswoman said the changes were effective as of Monday and that the North Asia zone would be made up of just China.

“LDC’s activities in Asia have been rapidly and successfully expanding in recent years,” she said in an emailed comment.

“In order to better support our regional teams’ efforts in driving the business forward, the Asia Region has been split into North Asia, comprising China, and South and Southeast Asia, which will continue to comprise Australia, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia.”

As part of its investments in China, Louis Dreyfus last month agreed to buy an oilseed crushing and vegetable oil refining business in China from Singapore-based Golden Agri-Resources.

Like other agricultural commodity merchants, Dreyfus has faced lower margins linked to high supply and reduced price volatility. It has decided to spin off some businesses and has also seen a series of departures among senior traders. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by David Evans)