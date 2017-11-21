FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lowe's quarterly profit more than doubles
November 21, 2017 / 11:11 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Lowe's quarterly profit more than doubles

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by lower costs as well as higher demand for emergency supplies and rebuilding material due to hurricanes battering several regions in the United States.

Sales at stores open at least a year increased 5.7 percent, above the average analyst estimate of 4.6 percent growth, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $872 million, or $1.05 per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, from $379 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

